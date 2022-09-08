Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $398.53 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.88 and a 200 day moving average of $471.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.