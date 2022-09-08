Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 27,544 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,544 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

NYSE:COF opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

