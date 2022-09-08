Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 586 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

