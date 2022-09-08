Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 7,313 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $570,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $476.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.45. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

