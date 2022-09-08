Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 9,002 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $188,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 277,159 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

