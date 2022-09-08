Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

