Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Cindicator (CND) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

