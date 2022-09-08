Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.21

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 16773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

