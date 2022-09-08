Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.65

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 68416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.47.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

