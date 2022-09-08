Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $428.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.28. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

