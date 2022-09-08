Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 302,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.8 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

