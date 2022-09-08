Citigroup Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $42.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

