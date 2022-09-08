Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Aramark by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

