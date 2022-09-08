Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,814 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jackson Financial worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JXN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after buying an additional 260,301 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 6,375.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 772,284 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

