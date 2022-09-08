Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.33% of Triumph Group worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 223,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a PE ratio of -34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group Profile

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

