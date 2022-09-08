Citigroup Lowers Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sysmex Stock Down 1.2 %

SSMXY stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Sysmex has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $69.41.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

