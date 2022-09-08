Citigroup Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $24.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,462,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

