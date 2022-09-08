Clarkson’s (CKN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarkson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 2,705 ($32.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,213.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,304.01. The stock has a market cap of £825.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,358.59. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,645 ($31.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

About Clarkson

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.