Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 389,495 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 76.73 and a quick ratio of 76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.42%.

In related news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.