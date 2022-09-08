Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 76.73 and a quick ratio of 76.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director W Edward Walter purchased 20,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at $606,536.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,780,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

