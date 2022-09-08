CloakCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,330.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,330.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,880,583 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

