Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.10) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,064.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,101.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 747.01.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

