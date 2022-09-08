Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
CBG stock opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.10) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,064.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,101.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 747.01.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
