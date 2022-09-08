Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.