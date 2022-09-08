CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Cut by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 113,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $200.34 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

