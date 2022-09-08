CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Reduced by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 361,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,272 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.