CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,368 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CNX Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,572,000 after buying an additional 448,322 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 136,805 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of CNX opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

