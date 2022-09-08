Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE stock opened at $457.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.07.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

