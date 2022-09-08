Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 302.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Codiak BioSciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CDAK opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.31. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

