Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) and Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Ur-Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -16.73% -4.88% -2.32% Ur-Energy N/A -17.24% -9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Ur-Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $832.83 million 0.97 -$31.32 million ($0.50) -5.78 Ur-Energy $20,000.00 15,584.17 -$22.94 million ($0.07) -20.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ur-Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

63.1% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Ur-Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 5 0 0 2.00 Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 52.25%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Ur-Energy.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Ur-Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013.Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

