Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.32

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$61.32 and last traded at C$62.02, with a volume of 3321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Cogeco Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.06. The firm has a market cap of C$979.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$754.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

