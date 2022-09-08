Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.30. 18,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,386,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

