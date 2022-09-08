Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 930,917 shares.The stock last traded at $41.43 and had previously closed at $41.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Cognex Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after acquiring an additional 229,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

