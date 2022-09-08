Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.57

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $19.85. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 54,000 shares.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
