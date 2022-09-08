Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.57

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $19.85. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 54,000 shares.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 122,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.