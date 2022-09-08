Coinmetro Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,558.00 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.23 million and approximately $10,558.00 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinmetro Token Coin Profile

XCM is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 329,594,652 coins and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 coins. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro.

Coinmetro Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

