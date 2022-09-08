Coldstack 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $163,746.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $162,469.46 and approximately $163,746.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,348.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.57 or 0.09048676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00873724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

