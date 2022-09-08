Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Capitalization of $270,371.77

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $270,371.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00664869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00276395 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.