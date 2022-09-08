Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Comcast were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

