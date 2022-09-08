Comcast Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 35,506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 28,488 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

