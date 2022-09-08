Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

