Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CVGI opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.