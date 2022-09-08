Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.20 ($8.37) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR CBK opened at €6.88 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.55 and its 200-day moving average is €6.94. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.71).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

