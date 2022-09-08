Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,204 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 893,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,877,000 after purchasing an additional 176,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGA opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

