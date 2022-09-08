Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,004 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $11,141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 630.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.