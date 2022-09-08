Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,895 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 81.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

