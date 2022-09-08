Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

