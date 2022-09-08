Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of FormFactor worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FORM opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

