Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $427.19 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.66.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

