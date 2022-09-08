Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 18.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 149,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Up 2.4 %

NYT stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.