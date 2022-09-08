Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Trading Up 3.2 %

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.