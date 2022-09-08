Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Voya Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.