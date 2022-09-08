Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.10.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

